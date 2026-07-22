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Ambedkarite organisations protest Maharashtra govt's proposed sub-categorisation of SCs

Ambedkarite organisations protest Maharashtra govt's proposed sub-categorisation of SCs

Published on: Jul 22, 2026, 17:07:36 IST
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Jalna, Thousands of members of various Ambedkarite organisations participated in a protest march in Jalna city of Maharashtra against the proposed sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes in reservation in the state.

Ambedkarite organisations protest Maharashtra govt's proposed sub-categorisation of SCs
Ambedkarite organisations protest Maharashtra govt's proposed sub-categorisation of SCs

The morcha, organised by an umbrella body of Ambedkarite organisations, was held on Tuesday.

The march, which began after participants paid floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Mastgad, ended at the District Collector's office, where a memorandum of demands was submitted.

Addressing the gathering, Dalit leader Anandraj Ambedkar strongly criticised the Maharashtra government over its move to introduce sub-categorisation of SCs.

He said that while the Supreme Court had given states the option to introduce sub-categorisation, it had not made it mandatory.

"The Maharashtra government is attempting to impose sub-categorisation, which will divide Scheduled Castes and weaken the unity of the community. If the government goes ahead with this decision, it will have to face serious consequences and pay a political price," he warned.

"The government is trying to crush the movement, but it has already gained momentum. If it continues with such an approach, it will eventually regret its actions," he said, adding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should accept moral responsibility and resign.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has earlier said the state government has not taken any final decision on the sub-categorisation of SCs and would act only after extensive consultations while strictly complying with the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had ruled that states can make sub-classifications of Scheduled Castes for granting quotas within the reserved category, but only on the basis of "quantifiable and demonstrable data" of backwardness and representation in jobs, and not on "whims" or as a matter of "political expediency".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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