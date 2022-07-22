Ambernath traffic police constable suspended for accepting bribe

A traffic police constable of Ambernath region in Thane has been suspended and an inquiry initiated against him after he was caught on camera taking a bribe of ₹200 from a commuter who flouted traffic rules on Friday.

The constable, Pramod Jadhav, attached to Ambernath Police, was caught taking a bribe from a biker. A video was tweeted by the Ulhasnagar Citizen’s Forum (UCF) to the Thane Police Commissioner wherein Jadhav can be seen sitting in a chair negotiating with the biker. He handed over the bike keys to the biker after he paid the money.

The incident occurred at Matka Chowk on the road that connects Ambernath East to West.

Satyajit Burman, member of UCF, said, “I received the video from one of the residents who claimed that there were several complaints about Jadhav demanding bribes. The residents alleged that he removed the keys of the bikes or vehicles after stopping them and returned them only after negotiation. He also refused to give a receipt in return.”

DCP Datta Kamble said, “We have initiated inquiry after we received the video of him receiving money. Till then, he is suspended.”