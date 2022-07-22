Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ambernath traffic police constable suspended for accepting bribe
mumbai news

Ambernath traffic police constable suspended for accepting bribe

The constable attached to Ambernath police was caught on camera taking bribe from a biker; in the video, the constable can be seen sitting in a chair and negotiating with the biker; he handed over the bike keys to the biker after receiving the money
A traffic police constable of Ambernath region in Thane has been suspended and an inquiry initiated against him after he was caught on camera taking a bribe of 200 from a commuter who flouted traffic rules on Friday. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 06:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambernath

A traffic police constable of Ambernath region in Thane has been suspended and an inquiry initiated against him after he was caught on camera taking a bribe of 200 from a commuter who flouted traffic rules on Friday.

The constable, Pramod Jadhav, attached to Ambernath Police, was caught taking a bribe from a biker. A video was tweeted by the Ulhasnagar Citizen’s Forum (UCF) to the Thane Police Commissioner wherein Jadhav can be seen sitting in a chair negotiating with the biker. He handed over the bike keys to the biker after he paid the money.

The incident occurred at Matka Chowk on the road that connects Ambernath East to West.

Satyajit Burman, member of UCF, said, “I received the video from one of the residents who claimed that there were several complaints about Jadhav demanding bribes. The residents alleged that he removed the keys of the bikes or vehicles after stopping them and returned them only after negotiation. He also refused to give a receipt in return.”

RELATED STORIES

DCP Datta Kamble said, “We have initiated inquiry after we received the video of him receiving money. Till then, he is suspended.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP