Amid rising Covid cases, MU decides to continue with online exam

Bringing relief to students and colleges, the University of Mumbai on Tuesday announced that the impending semester exams will be held online in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, Vinod Patil, director, board of examination and evaluations of MU, said that summer semester exams will be conducted online through the same guidelines issued earlier for the autumn semester exams last year.

The exams for semester I to IV for both regular and repeater students will be held between April 15 and May 5. The exams for semester VI for regular and repeater students will be conducted from May 6 to 21 and semester V repeater exams from May 24 to June 2. A separate circular will be issued to announce the dates of the remaining exams.

All theory exams are to be conducted online. An online test of 50 marks should be taken for degree and post-graduate examinations of traditional students (arts, commerce and science) in which 50 multiple choice questions (MCQ) should be given. Students will be given an hour to complete the examination. For vocational education courses, an online theory test will be conducted for a total of 80 marks – of which 40 marks will be for MCQs and the other 40 for descriptive answers. For inter-disciplinary courses, that exam will be of a total of 60 marks of which 30 will be for MCQs and 30 for online descriptive exam.

This has brought clarity to students as well as colleges for preparing for the exams. “Given that cases are rising, it was expected that exams will be held online. As we have already conducted two exams, we are well prepared for it,” said Kishore Peshori, principal, MMK College Bandra.

“With the number of cases rising rapidly, we were wary of taking our final exams in person. That seemed risky,” said Akshata Pawar, final year B Sc Botany student at Sathaye College in Vile Parle.