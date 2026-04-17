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Amravati sex exploitation case: Police detain 10 persons, delete 41 social media accounts

Amravati sex exploitation case: Police detain 10 persons, delete 41 social media accounts

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 08:37 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Police probing the sexual exploitation case in Maharashtra's Amravati district have detained 10 persons for questioning and deleted 41 social media accounts used for the circulation of obscene photos and videos of female victims, officials said on Friday.

Amravati sex exploitation case: Police detain 10 persons, delete 41 social media accounts

In a related development, a police official and two constables, who were seen celebrating the birthday of the prime accused in the case, have been suspended, they said.

The probe into the case was launched after videos were noticed on some sites on April 11. The Amravati police have earlier arrested eight persons, including prime accused Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed , who has been remanded in police custody till April 21.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the National Commission for Women collected information regarding the case via video conferencing, a senior police official said, adding that the Amravati Rural police shared key updates on the ongoing probe.

Ayan Ahmed allegedly used a rented flat owned by Manav Sugandhe on Kathora Road to exploit the female victims, he said.

Police have told the NCW that forensic reports on three out of seven seized devices are expected soon, with over 20 more accused identified for forwarding the objectionable content, he said.

The police earlier seized a laptop, a tab and a hard disc from the house of one of the accused.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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