Amravati violence probe one-sided, Hindu protesters being targeted: Devendra Fadnavis

Leader of opposition in state Assembly and former Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis has alleged that investigations into the recent Amravati riots were ‘one-sided’ and that Hindu protesters were being targeted by the police for the violence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were being targeted, minority leaders and protesters were being “shielded”. Fadnavis warned that BJP will undertake ‘jail bharo andolan’ if the “unjust action” is not stopped.

The former CM, who visited Amravati on Sunday, claimed that the police department was under pressure from the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He further said that the November 12 protest by certain groups was organised on the basis of a “fake narrative” of violence in Tripura and it aimed to create unrest in the state. The protestors targeted people and ransacked shops, said Fadnavis. The November 13 protest, in which local BJP members participated, was a counter reaction to the previous day’s incidents, said Fadnavis. He added that the police are trying to ignore the violence that occurred on November 12 and are instead taking action on those who participated in the protest the next day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The workers of BJP and Hindutva outfits are being targeted and even physically assaulted,” alleged Fadnavis.

On November 12, Raza Academy and several Muslim organisations called for a bandh in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded to protest against the purported violence and vandalism in Tripura, where a mosque and the Muslim community were allegedly targeted. The bandh turned violent in many places. The very next day, BJP called for a counter protest against the November 12 rioting, which resulted in large-scale violence.

State minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur, who is the guardian minister of Amravati district, refuted Fadnavis’ allegations and said that the government is taking action against troublemakers from both the sides.

She appealed to Fadnavis to not spoil the atmosphere in Amravati. “It is sad that Fadnavis is not acting responsibly in this matter. Now there is peace in Amravati and outsiders should not come and instigate violence. We have taken action against all the people who resorted to violence. MVA is taking a neutral view in this matter. I had visited both Hindu and Muslim localities and there was an atmosphere of fear. Fundamentalist forces from both the sides are hand-in-glove for inciting violence and we have filed cases against them,” said Thakur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}