Andheri railway station to go for makeover soon

Andheri railway station is one step closer to makeover with the approval from the Western Railway (WR) in place and the request for qualification (RFQ) to be floated soon. As part of the makeover, the station will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹218 crore. The station will have improved road, accessibility as well as connectivity to the metro station.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) will be redeveloping the station in two phases. In the first phase 4.31 acres of land will be developed and another 2.1 acres of land will see development in second phase. IRSDC has got approval for the project from WR and will call for RFQ for the project after receiving all required approvals for construction.

The development will also include commercial development of the station. IRSDC will construct a concourse on the east side of the station that will connect to foot overbridges linking Andheri suburban railway station to Andheri metro station. The commercial development will be done above the concourse level.

The entrance of the railway station will have pick-up and drop-off facilities at Versova Marg Road and will connect with skywalks on Swami Nityananda Marg Road. The station building will also have facilities for specially-abled commuters and will have modern amenities including integrated CCTV systems.

“IRSDC will be redeveloping Dadar, Kalyan, Thakurli, Bandra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Thane and Borivli stations in Mumbai. The work across these projects is at different stages and is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame. The redevelopment of these stations will boost realty prospects and usher a socio-economic transformation,” said SK Lohia, managing director, IRSDC.

The redevelopment plans for terminus and stations include building shopping complexes and hotels on the premises to increase non-fare revenue.

Earlier, IRSDC had submitted a proposal for development of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus which involved construction of separate departure and arrival wings and adding new railway platforms.

WR starts 15-coach locals

WR is starting to operate 15-compartment local trains on its slow lines from Monday. The move is expected to increase the carrying capacity of local trains by 25%, WR has stated.

The 15-coach train services will be introduced between Andheri and Virar railway stations by converting 25 12-compartment local trains into 15-compartment ones from Monday.

The services are introduced after railway platforms on the slow line were extended. The project cost of introducing 15-coach trains was ₹60 crore.

“The augmentation will provide additional accommodation to commuters for their convenience and comfort. It will be a huge relief to the commuters when services are opened for all.” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR