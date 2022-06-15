Anil Parab skips ED summons; Sena draws parallels between BJP leadership and Hitler

Shiv Sena leader and state transport minister Anil Parab did not turn up at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Wednesday to record his statement, citing his pre-planned visit to Shirdi. A day before, the agency had summoned him for questioning as part of its probe into the alleged money laundering linked to his resort in Dapoli, Ratnagiri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I received the notice only yesterday. I was not in Mumbai. I have informed the authorities concerned about it. I will appear before them whenever they call me next,” Parab told reporters in Shirdi after visiting the Saibaba temple. “I will reply to all the questions asked by the authorities. I am cooperating with them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sena launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, with party MP Sanjay Raut saying even German dictator Adolf Hitler would not have finished off his political opponents.

Speaking to reporters in Ayodhya, Raut said leaders of Sena or other parties were being targeted by the central agencies because of political vendetta.

“Parab was served a notice. [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi has been questioned in the National Herald case for the last few days. Such acts will continue for some time. This is not the beginning of dictatorship, but the peak of it. Even [Adolf] Hitler would not have cruelly finished off his political opponents to stay in power,” the MP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Raut’s remarks, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, “They keep saying the same thing [that action is politically motivated]. Even after that [former home minister] Anil Deshmukh is still in prison. They approached courts on several occasions but they did not get any relief. Mafiagiri is not social work.”

He demanded that Parab go to the ED office for questioning. The transport minister in his response said, “Somaiya has no authority to ask or tell me what to do.”

Further, Sena accused BJP of strangling democracy. “India’s democracy is being lauded across the world, but here, democracy is being strangled. This is happening at the hands of the BJP government. We will have to start a new struggle for independence now,” Raut said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Sena MP said the investigating agencies were working under the pressure of the Central government. “How long will you misuse these agencies? Right from the courts to the election commission, no agency is working independently. It was clear in the case of Rahul Gandhi, Parab, and the Rajya Sabha elections.”