THANE: The animal welfare officials raided several pet shops and clinics in the Mumbra area over the weekend to find that those who have been treating animals for many years have no valid degree to do so. These actions have been initiated after a labrador fell on a four-year-old girl and killed her in August. Animal welfare officials crack down on pet clinics being run by people with no vet degrees

Vijay Rangare, a government animal welfare officer and Mumbai President of People for Animals, an NGO, came to know of illegal activities and reports of serious negligence in animal handling in Mumbra’s pet clinics. He identified them and conducted surprise raids with his team over the weekend. He visited a clinic, posing as a customer with his dog, where the veterinarian doctor prescribed some medicine for the dog. He said, “There are two pet shops and grooming centres treating animals while misrepresenting themselves as doctors. When asked for valid certifications, they could not provide any. One pharmacy graduate was administering medication as a veterinary doctor in one of the clinics, claiming it was part of a social initiative.” Rangare stated that the medication provided for his dog was ineffective in improving the animal’s health. He expressed concern that the Thane Municipal Corporation’s health department had not conducted any checks on such establishments that are operated by people with no degrees.”

Rangare immediately filed a complaint at the Mumbra police station and then approached the Maharashtra State Veterinary Council to check the authenticity of these clinics before taking any actions.

Anil Shinde, senior police inspector at Mumbra police station said, “The animal welfare officer has informed us about the clinics. But we need a letter from the Maharashtra State Veterinary Council regarding the illegal activities before we can file an FIR in this matter. In the meantime, I urge residents not to engage in any harmful activities toward animals in the area. If they witness any illegal actions, they should feel free to approach us.”

This action was prompted by a tragic incident in August, where a four-year-old girl, Shahabanu Shaikh, died after a pet dog fell on her from the terrace of a five-storey building. The owner of the dog was engaged in illegal breeding and had not obtained the necessary municipal permits for keeping dogs. He was arrested by the Mumbra police for negligence leading to the girl’s death but was later released on bail.