...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Another scare at LBS Road Metro 4 site: 3×8 ft wooden plank falls near spot where slab killed one on Feb 14

The plank, used for casting reinforced cement concrete, struck the rear half of the car while it was taking a U-turn, leaving a dent. The vehicle belongs to Dr Anita Mathew, Director of Internal and Infectious Diseases at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, who was seated in the passenger seat at the time

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 05:30 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
Advertisement

MUMBAI: Less than three months after a 6 ft x 4 ft precast parapet segment weighing 1.8 tonnes crashed onto vehicles on LBS Road, killing one and injuring three, motorists had yet another close shave on Monday morning at the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 stretch in Mulund.

Another scare at LBS Road Metro 4 site: 3×8 ft wooden plank falls near spot where slab killed one on Feb 14

Around 10:15 am, a 3 ft x 8 ft wooden plank fell from the elevated structure onto a passing car barely 10 metres from the site of the February 14 tragedy. The occupant, Dr Anita Matthew, escaped unhurt, though the vehicle’s hood was damaged.

The plank, used for casting reinforced cement concrete, struck the rear half of the car while it was taking a U-turn, leaving a dent. The vehicle belongs to Dr Anita Mathew, Director of Internal and Infectious Diseases at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, who was seated in the passenger seat at the time.

Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha said the incident occurred barely 10–15 metres from the February mishap site, raising serious concerns over safety compliance. “Thankfully, it neither fell on an auto rickshaw like February’s incident nor on a pedestrian, else, the consequences would have been far more serious,” he said, alleging continued disregard for safety measures by the civil contractor and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Adding to the controversy, the general consultant, a consortium of DB–Hill International–Louis Berger, whose services were terminated by the MMRDA following the February 14 incident was later reinstated.

 
mulund mumbai metro
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Another scare at LBS Road Metro 4 site: 3×8 ft wooden plank falls near spot where slab killed one on Feb 14
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.