Antilia bomb scare: Bombay HC questions how Sachin Waze afforded luxury cars, 100-day hotel stay

The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned how Sachin Waze, a former assistant police inspector (API) who is an accused in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare case, could afford to own a fleet of luxury cars and stay in a five-star hotel for 100 days, noting that when a crime is attributed to a person in uniform, his integrity and conduct needed to be considered as well.

NIA officers investigate Sachin Waze's Mercedes following his arrest in 2021 in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. (HT Archives)

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A division bench of justices Girish Kulkarni and Dr Neela Gokhale made the remarks while hearing the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) appeal against a trial court’s order granting Waze bail. The federal agency has alleged that Waze planned the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai residence to portray himself as a “super cop” by pretending to solve the high-profile case.

During the appeal hearing on Thursday, additional solicitor general Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, was highlighting a witness’s statement, when the bench noted that witnesses had consistently mentioned Waze travelling in high-end vehicles.

Referring to the material on record, the court noted that Waze owned five luxury cars, including a BMW, a Mercedes and a Volvo. “Everywhere in the statements, we are noting that this man (Waze) is moving in a Mercedes. How much is his salary?” the bench asked.

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The court also flagged Waze’s stay at The Oberoi, a five-star hotel, for over three months. “How has he managed to stay or have a room booked at The Oberoi hotel for 100 days? Is all this possible with the salary of an API?”

Singh replied that there was nothing inherently unusual about an API owning luxury cars. “His salary was around ₹90,000. The commissioner of police might not own a Mercedes, but an API may have. The municipal commissioner may not own such costly vehicles, but a junior engineer may. Some APIs and junior engineers of the corporation are owners of three-star hotels. Forget about this car,” Singh added.

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However, the court observed that all of this is ultimately linked to the allegations of extortion against Waze. “Since, ultimately, you’re linking the case to extortion, relevant sections of extortion are applied against him, we have to cover all these aspects,” the court said.

The bench also said that when a crime is attributed to a person in uniform, other aspects, including his integrity, how he has been conducting himself, and his loyalty to the uniform, need to be considered as well.

Also Read | HC asks NIA for proof that Waze parked explosive-laden SUV near Antilia

Antilia case and Hiran murder allegations

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The case stems from a controversial incident in February 2021, when an SUV carrying 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note was found abandoned near Ambani’s south Mumbai residence, Antilia. Days later, the body of Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based businessman who owned the vehicle and had reported it as stolen, was found dumped in a creek near Mumbra.

Bail hearing and prolonged incarceration

The court questioned if the NIA had traced the source of the gelatin sticks, noting that their sale and purchase require a licence. It also observed that Waze had been in custody for over five years, and with the charges already being filed against him, his prolonged incarceration without trial violates his constitutional rights.

Singh told the court that Waze had gotten Hiran murdered because he was a “weak link” in the alleged conspiracy. The NIA has charged Waze with hiring hitmen to murder Hiran after the businessman refused to take the blame for planting the explosive-laden vehicle.

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The NIA opposed bail for Waze, stating that if he were to be released, he would tamper with witnesses, destroy further evidence, and make it very difficult to proceed with the trial.

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Last month, a special NIA court had granted Waze bail, noting that the federal agency had failed to justify anti-terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). However, just a day later, the high court stayed the bail order following an urgent appeal by the NIA.

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On Wednesday, Singh had claimed that Waze intended to create terror not only in the minds of the Ambani family but also among the general public. “He was suspended earlier. He wanted to create terror for two reasons—extort ransom money and subsequently resolve the situation to emerge as a ‘super cop’ within the agency,” Singh told the court.