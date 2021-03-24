Antilia bomb scare: NIA slaps stringent UAPA against Sachin Vaze
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a probe in connection with an explosive-laden SUV which was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai on February 25.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has slapped the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against suspended police officer Sachin Vaze, officials said on Wednesday. Vaze is currently in the NIA's custody in connection with an explosive-laden SUV which was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai on February 25.