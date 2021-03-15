Antilia security scare: Opposition is trying to destabilise Maharashtra: Govt

The politics over the security scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and arrest of Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze heated up in Maharashtra on Sunday, with the ruling Shiv Sena calling the takeover of the case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) an attempt to “destabilise the state”, while the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged a deeper conspiracy that needs to be investigated and called for resignation of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson of the party Sanjay Raut said repeated attempts were made to take over cases being investigated by city or state police to demoralise the police force. Raut said there was no need for a central agency to take over the case when the city police, which has dealt with several key cases, was investigating it. Congress leaders also expressed concern if there was politics behind NIA’s entry. “The manner in which the NIA came to Mumbai for just 20 gelatin sticks [begs the question] – Did they want to investigate a terror angle or just wanted to arrest an officer called Sachin Vaze and settle their political score? Because, this officer, some months ago, had arrested their dear TV anchor in connection with a suicide-death case and investigated the TRP scam,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

The Sena leader said such tactics by the Centre are to put pressure on the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. “The Mumbai Police is capable of investigating any case. But they want to enter the state and try to destabilise it, demoralise the police and display that there is terror and pressure of the Centre… There was no need for a central team; Mumbai Police can unearth a conspiracy, if there is one,” Raut said.

Meanwhile, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said both NIA and anti-terrorism squad (ATS) are probing the case and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. “The bomb scare case related to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and murder of Mansukh Hiran is being probed by the NIA as well as the ATS,” Deshmukh told reporters.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar chose not to comment on the issue. “I can’t speak much about it, as it is a small and local issue. It is also not about the state government’s policy,” Pawar said in his response at Baramati in Pune on Sunday.

BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that those backing Vaze should be investigated thoroughly. In Pune, he said many other names are expected to come out in the investigation, as it is a big plot. “I am of the opinion that the case is not limited to Sachin Vaze… It is a big plot and many more names will now be revealed during the investigation… It is just the beginning…Now, the NIA has sought Vaze’s custody for parking the car [outside Ambani’s residence], but the agency has got evidence and links on Hiran’s murder as well and I am expecting action on that front soon,” he said.

Fadnavis also questioned reinstatement of Vaze from suspension. “Shiv Sena leaders were asking for his reinstatement when I was the chief minister and also holding charge of the home department. I sought AG’s opinion and he orally told me that it would lead to disrespect of the high court as Vaze was suspended as per their order. This (MVA) government reinstated him after coming to power on the grounds that they even required suspended officers to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” Fadnavis said.

He also said that unwarranted support and trust by the state government led Vaze to think he could do anything and so he allegedly planned and executed this incident near Antilia. “The crime intelligence unit is the most important wing of the Mumbai Police and the post of its head is being led by a police inspector level officer. But as soon as Vaze was reinstated, the existing police officer was transferred as Vaze, a junior level officer, was appointed to that post. I don’t know why he was getting so much support from the government. Was that because he had joined Shiv Sena or there was some other reason behind it,” he asked.

He denied making any demand for President’s rule in the state. “Who is making the government unstable -- those executing such a plot or those [the Centre] taking action against it?”

Congress leader and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said they suspect the entry of the NIA is part of politics on part of the BJP. “Governments keep changing, but the police force remains the same everywhere. Maharashtra and Mumbai Police are famous for its work, world over. Mumbai Police is equated to the Scotland Yard. Care should be taken not to make their morale low. We trust our police force and they are capable… With the Central agency taking over, we suspect if there is politics in it. We are concerned about it, but since the investigation is on, we would not like to comment further,” he said, in Ahmednagar.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole alleged that Maharashtra Assembly was “used or misused” by the BJP on behalf of Ambani. “Like I said [in the Assembly], they want permission for a helipad on the rooftop. Secondly, they want Z plus security for each of their family members. And thirdly, they want to create a wave of sympathy for them, as they are at the forefront of the farmers’ stir.”

He further added that the car found near Antilia was a kilometre away and there were no active explosives in it. “The Centre is expert at diverting any issue… The manner in which Sachin Vaze is made a villain and he is being investigated... they can do any tests they want on him; they don’t need the state’s permission,” Patole said regarding the BJP’s demand to carry out a narco-analysis test on Vaze.

BJP leader Prasad Lad said, “The chief minister should take moral responsibility and tender his resignation. He had asked if Sachin Vaze was Osama Bin Laden. The NIA should also take over the Mansukh Hiran case and get to the bottom of the conspiracy.”