Anti-national remark was for Nawab Malik, says CM Shinde

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday made a statement that when he talked about anti-nationals, he was referring to former minister Nawab Malik who was arrested by ED and CBI and not other MLAs.

Clarifying in the council on Thursday, Shinde said that he was not referring to opposition leaders Ajit Pawar or Ambadas Danve but to former minister Nawab Malik who had links with the underworld. He also spoke about the case of the Goawala compound wherein Malik was involved and was arrested.

The development came after deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe received a letter from members of the opposition seeking to move a breach of privilege motion against him. She said that she was neither accepting nor rejecting the plea.

“BJP MLC Ram Shinde had moved a plea for breach of privilege by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. She said she would call for an explanation from Raut to allow him to put forth his side,” she said.

On Sunday, while commenting on Opposition leaders boycotting the tea party hosted by him on the eve of the session, Shinde had remarked that he was happy he need not have tea with “anti-nationals.” As the ruling alliance moved a breach of privilege motion against Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut for reportedly calling legislature “chor mandal”, the Opposition in the legislative council also announced a similar motion against Shinde for calling them “anti-nationals.”

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also came to Raut’s rescue. He tweeted and said that the privileges committee will take an independent view. He also said that in the action committee for breach of privileges, there was no member from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and this was incorrect.

He also said that if one hears the video, one can understand the meaning of Raut’s statement and is directed to a specific group when the statement is heard properly. He pointed out that earlier Alibaba and 40 thieves were used in the case of Vasantdada Patil and his government. This can’t be supported, but the matter must be handled with care.