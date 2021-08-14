Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Anti-terror cell, bomb squad activated: Mumbai prepares for Independence Day
mumbai news

Anti-terror cell, bomb squad activated: Mumbai prepares for Independence Day

75th Independence Day 2021: All police stations will maintain a high degree of alert in the form of static deployment and patrolling to prevent any untoward incident on Independence Day, the Mumbai Police said.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated in tricolour ahead of the 75th Independence Day Celebration in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI)

On the eve of Independence Day, the Mumbai Police said that all necessary arrangements have been made in preparation for August 15. The police in the city, which has historically been the site of a series of coordinated terrorist attacks, are attempting to leave no stones unturned in security arrangements ahead of the highly-anticipated Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. According to a press release issued by the Mumbai Police and seen by news agency ANI, all police stations are on high alert while the anti-terror cell and bomb squads across all stations have also been activated to ensure sufficient security arrangements for Independence Day.

All police stations will maintain a high degree of alert in the form of static deployment and patrolling to prevent any untoward incident on Independence Day, the Mumbai Police said. The anti-terror cell (ATC) and beat officers in all police stations have been activated to gather intelligence, according to the cops.

Also Read | Threats to blow up Mumbai University if undergrad results not declared soonest

Moreover, extra security arrangements will be kept at important government offices such as the mantralaya (ministry) for the official flag hoisting function. The authorities will also be carrying out anti-sabotage measures such as frisking people. The bomb detection and disposal squads will also be deployed to check the premises for any suspected terrorist activity.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has allowed a few more relaxations in coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related protocols for Independence Day. While all fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel in local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from August 15, shops, malls, and restaurants have also been permitted to operate till 10pm. However, with the likelihood of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic hitting the state, the government also made it clear that the entire state will be put under immediate lockdown if the demand for oxygen reaches 700 metric tonnes (MT) on a daily basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india independence day independence of india indian independence day independence day celebration
TRENDING NEWS

Not just India, these countries also mark ‘national day’ on August 15

42.34 FM: Call For Freedom

Nothing to see here just a duck exploring a store. Watch adorable viral video

Smriti Irani’s latest viral Instagram post is all about motivation
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP