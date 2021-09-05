Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Must apologise with folded hands or else…’: BJP leader warns Javed Akhtar over RSS-Taliban remarks
mumbai news

‘Must apologise with folded hands or else…’: BJP leader warns Javed Akhtar over RSS-Taliban remarks

BJP leader Ram Kadam has said he will also protest against Javed Akhtar over his statement comparing Taliban and RSS and file a police complaint against him on Sunday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Several social media users also protested against Javed Akhtar’s comments. (HT File Photo)

Javed Akhtar must apologise to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for comparing the organisation to the Taliban, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam has demanded and warned that the lyricist’s films will not be allowed to screen. Several social media users also protested against Javed Akhtar’s comments and a Mumbai-based lawyer said he has filed a police complaint against him.

Kadam, who is a BJP spokesperson, said Javed Akhtar’s statement is not just shameful, but painful and humiliating for crores of functionaries of the RSS, which is his party’s ideological mentor, and the Vishva Hindu Parishad. The writer has also humiliated crores of people across the world who follow their ideology. 

"Before making these remarks, he should have thought that people with the same ideology are running the government now and are fulfilling raj dharma. If their ideology was Talibani, would he have been able to make these remarks? This shows how hollow his statements are," Kadam, who represents Kadam Ghatkopar West in the Maharashtra assembly, said in a video message. "We will not allow any of his films to run in this land of Ma Bharti till he apologises with folded hands to the functionaries of the Sangh who have dedicated their lives to the nation," he also warned.

RELATED STORIES

Kadam has said he will also protest against Javed Akhtar over his statement comparing Taliban and RSS and file a police complaint against him on Sunday.

Ashutosh J Dubey, who said on Twitter that he is the legal advisor to the BJP’s Maharastra unit, has filed a complaint against Javed Akhtar with the Mumbai Police. “I have filed the complaint against #JavedAkhtar with the @MumbaiPolice for intentionally outranging to the RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal. Javed Akhtar called RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal supporters Talibani's! A complaint has been lodged with Javed Akhtar's residential police station,” Dubey tweeted on Saturday.

Also read | Defamation case: HC reserves order on Ranaut’s plea against Javed Akhtar’s complaint

Akhtar, also a former member of Parliament, made the comparison between the Taliban and the RSS during an interaction with news channel NDTV on Friday. "Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset -- be it Muslim, Christian, Jews or Hindus," he said. "Of course, the Taliban is barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same," he added.

He also said that he has “total faith in the basic sensibility of an average Indian.” “The majority of this nation is extremely decent and tolerant. That must be respected. India will never become a Talibani country."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp javed akhtar rashtriya swayamsevask sangh taliban
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Navi Mumbai to increase Covid-19 testing ahead of festive season

Fissures emerge in Maharashtra as Raju Shetti hits out at NCP over MLC names

Covid fails to dampen festive spirit in Mumbai colleges

One fireman injured in Mumbai building blaze
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP