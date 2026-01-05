Mumbai: Air quality in Mumbai deteriorated on Sunday, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 140, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The increase was recorded across most monitoring stations, pointing to a citywide accumulation of pollutants rather than isolated spikes. AQI deteriorates to ‘moderate’ as stagnant winds trap pollutants

The current levels mark a sharp decline from last week, when AQI readings ranged between 101 and 108. Several areas reported high pollution levels, with Byculla recording an AQI of 194, among the highest in the city. This was followed by Mazgaon (171), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, T2 (169), and Deonar (160).

Elevated AQI readings were also reported from densely populated and commercial zones. Bandra Kurla Complex–IITM logged 159, Sewri 158, Chakala in Andheri East 153, Malad West 140 and Kurla 132. In contrast, a few pockets such as Powai recorded comparatively lower pollution levels, with an AQI of 73.

Weather conditions offered little relief, with limited dispersion of pollutants. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai-Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 28.8°C, around 1.5°C below normal, while the minimum stood at 21.5°C, nearly 2°C above normal. At Santacruz, the maximum temperature touched 31.2°C, marginally above normal, and the minimum was 20.2°C, over 3°C higher than usual.

“Minimum temperatures over the next few days are expected to range between 19°C and 20°C, while maximums may hover between 32°C and 33°C,” said an IMD official.

Experts said temperature variations have limited impact on air quality during this period, with wind patterns playing a more significant role. “Wind speed is the key factor right now. This is the time when winds slow down and there is a transition of the winds from land to sea, leading to stagnation,” said Gufran Beig, chair professor at National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) and founder project director of SAFAR.

He added that pollution from non-coastal regions is also affecting Mumbai’s air. “Severe winter conditions in parts of central India are leading to higher pollution there, and the external contribution to Mumbai’s air quality is currently around 30–40%. Moisture-laden particles travel longer distances and remain suspended for longer periods, severely impacting health,” Beig said.

Civic officials said the situation is being closely monitored. A BMC official attributed the worsening air quality to the lack of dispersion rather than fresh emissions. “Pollutants are lingering in the atmosphere because winds are stagnant. Our squads are active at ongoing work sites, although many staff members are currently deployed on election duty,” the official said.

Doctors are already reporting health impacts. Pulmonologist Dr Lancelot Pinto said there has been a noticeable rise in respiratory cases, with patients experiencing prolonged coughs and illnesses. “Patients are coming in with prolonged coughs that are taking longer to settle. Respiratory admissions have also increased and people have been requiring inhalers quite a bit. Even post-viral coughs are lingering because lungs are constantly exposed to polluted air,” he said.

Many patients, he added, report symptoms worsening soon after returning to Mumbai from areas with cleaner air. “Mornings are particularly difficult, with heavy haze settling across the city. Patients travelling from other regions are developing issues from the irritation. After illnesses, lungs need time to heal, however, the current pollution is not allowing for the same,” Pinto said.