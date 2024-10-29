Mumbai: Continuing the trend with air quality index (AQI) in moderate levels, Mumbai’s average AQI for Monday was at 132, with pollutants of PM2.5 and PM10 to blame. AQI remains moderate, light showers possible in coming days

Around 16 air pollution monitoring stations had their AQI in the moderate category, harmful for those with asthma and respiratory illness. This includes BKC, Borivali East, Byculla, Colaba, Ghatkopar, Kandivali East, Kandivali West, Kherwadi, Kurla, Malad west, Mazgaon, Mindspace in Malad west, Mulund west, Worli, Sion, Vasai west and Vile Parle West. One station, Deonar, had poor quality air at 205.

While experiencing the effects of firecrackers due to Diwali, the IMD has predict light showers over the city on Wednesday and Thursday, offering a possible relief. An upper air cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea was the influencing weather system, said the IMD’s forescast.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 34.2 degrees Celsius, and Colaba was at 33 degrees Celsius.