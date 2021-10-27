Aryan Khan's bail hearing today; more allegations against Wankhede: Top updates

In a few hours from now, the Bombay high court will resume hearing of the bail plea of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan in connection with seizure of drugs on a cruise ship on October 2. This is the third time that Khan has applied for bail since his arrested on October 3, along with seven others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the latest updates on this case:

> On Tuesday, Aryan's legal team, headed by former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, told the high court that there was no evidence against him in the drugs case and he was wrongly arrested.

> Rohatgi said on Tuesday that the 23-year-old was invited to the cruise as a special guest and no drugs were recovered from him. He also pointed out that Aryan was not subjected to any medical examination to show that he had indeed consumed drugs.

> Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB’s) Mumbai unit who is the lead investigator of the cruise drugs case, is himself facing a slew of allegations including corruption.

> Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, accused Wankhede of using a fake caste certificate to get a government job under reserved quota.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> Malik said on Tuesday that he received a letter from an unnamed NCB official which stated that Wankhede framed innocent people in 26 fake drug cases.

> On Tuesday, the NCB refused to probe the anonymous letter sent to Nawab Malik which he forwarded to NCB Director General SN Pradhan.

> Amid the allegations levelled against Sameer Wankhede, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that ministers of Maharashtra government are influenced by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

> Meanwhile, Aryan Khan has distanced himself regarding the allegations against Sameer Wankhede. “Aryan has no complaints whatsoever against any officer of the NCB including its zonal director Sameer Wankhede. He is not concerned with these unsavoury controversies,” former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi Mukuk Rohatgi told the Bombay high court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)