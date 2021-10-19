Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Aryan Khan's fundamental rights must be protected, victim of vendetta NCB official: Shiv Sena leader moves SC
mumbai news

Aryan Khan's fundamental rights must be protected, victim of vendetta NCB official: Shiv Sena leader moves SC

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 2 and is currently lodged in the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship.
Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs case earlier this month. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 02:14 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

The fundamental rights of Aryan Khan, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son who is in jail in connection with a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship in Mumbai, must be protected and the affairs of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its officials in Mumbai must be investigated, a Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader has said in a petition to the Supreme Court. 

Kishore Tiwari in his petition has urged the top court to take suo moto cognizance to protect the fundamental rights of Aryan Khan, who has been booked under the NDPS Act by the NCB.

"I would like to point out towards the malafide style, approach and dirty vendetta affairs of NCB at Mumbai and it's officials targeting select film celebrity & few models since last two years and would like to request Your Honour to order to institute special judicial investigation & enquiry to unearth the role of NCB official…," Tiwari said in his plea, according to news agency PTI.

Also watch | Aryan Khan's 3 promises to NCB during counselling amid drugs case

RELATED STORIES

The Shiv Sena leader has referred to the statement of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik casting aspersions on the NCB and said it is high time the central agency is probed by a top court judge to unravel the truth.

Also read | They catch a celebrity, click photos: Uddhav's dig at NCB after Aryan's arrest

Aryan Khan is currently lodged in the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship. A special court under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has posted the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha to October 20, nearly 10 days after the three were arrested.

Special judge VV Patil, who heard arguments on October 13 and 14, said he would pronounce his order on October 20.

An NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede raided the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 2 evening based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship. The team allegedly seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, and 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and a sum of  1.33 lakh in cash and later made the arrests. As many as 20 people were arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan shah rukh khan narcotics control bureau shiv sena
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tragedy averted as RPF constable saves woman who fell from train at Kalyan 

Mumbai Police bans Eid-e-Milad processions owing to Covid-19, except 2 locations

Mumbai mayor: Third Covid wave threat not over; ready to vaccinate kids but awaiting norms

Maharashtra extends shop, restaurant timings; records 1,485 new Covid-19 cases
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP