Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Aryan Khan wants his passport back
mumbai news

Aryan Khan wants his passport back

In his plea filed through advocate Rahul Agarwal of Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla, the 24-year-old has also sought cancellation of his bail bond and a formal order, discharging him from the case
The Narcotics Control Bureau had claimed they had found five grams of charas with Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant, (AFP)
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 08:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

About a month after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dropped the case against Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, he moved a plea before a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) court on Tuesday seeking the return of his passport.

He filed a plea primarily in view of the fact that the NCB has not filed a charge sheet against him and five others, who were earlier named as accused in the cruise ship drugs case. Special NDPS judge VV Patil on Thursday directed the NCB to file their reply to the plea and posted the matter for hearing on July 13.

READ: No WhatsApp link, no video records - Why NCB gave Aryan clean chit

In his plea filed through advocate Rahul Agarwal of Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla, the 24-year-old has also sought cancellation of his bail bond and a formal order, discharging him from the case.

Acting on a tip off, a team of NCB officials, headed by the agency’s then Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had on October 2, 2021, searched certain passengers slated to take a holiday cruise to Goa from the International Cruise Terminal at Green Gate in Mumbai and their rooms booked on the cruise ship.

RELATED STORIES

READ: Action against Sameer Wankhede for ‘shoddy investigation’: Report

The agency had claimed that they had found five grams of charas in possession of Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant and he and Aryan had purportedly admitted that they both were going to consume the drug on the cruise.

However, after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik raised issues about investigation in the case and the charges levelled against several individuals by the NCB, the NCB had set up a special investigation team, which eventually dropped the case against Aryan Khan on May 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan narcotics control bureau
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP