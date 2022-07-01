As active Covid cases fall, influenza cases rise in city

Mumbai With the city seeing a surge in Covid cases in June, the month closed with a 20% drop in active infections on June 30.

On June 1, Mumbai recorded 739 new cases with 2,970 active ones, out of which 102 patients were hospitalised. By mid-June, the city saw a four-fold rise in the active cases with new cases being reported above 2,000 daily.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report, the city on June 16 reported 2,366 new cases and was home to 13,005 active cases. As per BMC report, Mumbai currently has 10,630 active cases – that’s close to a 20% decrease in the last five days – with 648 patients taking treatment in the hospital.

“Drop in active cases is a good sign as it shows the disease load in the community is coming down. We will have to see in the coming days if cases continue to drop. With the latest genome sequencing reports, we know that BA.2 and BA.2.38- Omicron sub-variants have been the reason behind the surge in Mumbai/Maharashtra. Abroad too, we saw these variants led to a surge and within a few weeks, it saw a declining trend too. Here too, we are witnessing an early sign of decline in cases,” said Dr Pradip Awate, epidemiologist and state surveillance officer.

The number of people getting treated in various city hospitals for Covid has been between 610 and 680 at any given time.

“We are expecting active cases to fall. We might continue seeing some deaths from a small percentage of hospitalised patients. Most active cases are recovering in home isolation and as the genome sequencing reports have shown, the surge in Covid cases in Mumbai/ Maharashtra has been because of the Omicron subvariants- BA.2 and BA.2.38,” said Dr Avinash Supe, who heads the state government Covid death audit committee.

While analysing Covid deaths in June, Dr Supe said the majority comprised senior citizens with multiple comorbidities.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, the chief coordinator of private hospitals for Covid, said that age continues to play a vital role in immunity. “They (senior citizens) don’t have a robust immunity. In addition to the age factor, they also have multiple comorbidities that increase the risk factor manifold. Senior citizens should continue to wear masks and strictly adhere to the existing Covid protocol,” he said.

Meanwhile, city doctors said they are also seeing a sudden spike in influenza cases. Dr Anil Ballani, general physician, Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, said, “We are seeing a spike in influenza cases. We are all worried about Covid-19, but not flu and the common cold. Covid cases now is mimicking influenza symptoms of high fever, cold, and throat pain. The only difference between the two is Covid is leading to weakness and persistent cough.”

Dr Hemalata Arora, senior consultant, internal medicine and infectious diseases, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital-Vile Parle, said, most patients coming to the hospital have a sore throat, runny nose, fever and cough.

“We have witnessed a substantial rise in influenza cases since the start of the monsoon, mostly due to changes in weather conditions and temperature. Since the symptoms are similar to that of Covid, physicians should take utmost precaution and perform a rapid antigen test, in case of doubts. We advise all adults and children to take the influenza vaccine, which offers about 60% protection against the flu,” she said.

