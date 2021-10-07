Uddhav Thackeray, others visit temples as religious places reopen in Maharashtra on first day of Navratri

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday went to offer prayers at temples as religious places across the state reopened after months of being closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The day also marks the beginning of the 9-day Navratri festival.

“I wish you all on the festival of Navratri which began from today. As places of worship are being reopened for devotees at such an auspicious occasion, I went for darshan at the Mumba Devi Temple with (father) CM Uddhav Thackeray, mother (Rashmi Thackeray),” a rough translation of Aaditya's tweet, posted in Marathi, read. The family was accompanied by Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and deputy mayor Suhas Wadkar, he added.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, meanwhile, visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple. He tweeted: “Temples in the state, which have been shut for a year-and-a-half due to the corona crisis, reopened for devotees today. On the occasion of Ghatsthapana and Navratri, went to Siddhivinayak in Mumbai.”

The Maharashtra government announced on September 24 that religious places across the state will reopen from October 7, the first day of Navratri. Its announcement came in the backdrop of, and due to, falling daily Covid-19 cases in the state. Over the last few days, just over 2000 people have tested positive daily for the viral illness; according to a health department bulletin, there were 2876 fresh infections and 90 deaths on October 6.

The improved Covid-19 situation here has also led to the reopening of schools for classes 5-12 in urban areas and 8-12 in rural areas, both of which resumed from October 4. From October 22, theatres and auditoriums, too, can reopen.