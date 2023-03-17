As strike continues, united union movement weakens with withdrawals

Mumbai: With the majority of state government employee unions unwilling to budge from their stand, the employees’ strike is set to enter its fourth day. The unions have declared that they will remain firm until their demand to reintroduce the old pension scheme is met. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on his part, has stated that as several unions were gradually calling off their strike, there was no need to invite union leaders for discussions.

Thane, India - March 16, 2023: The employees of Thane Mental Hospital went on strike outside the hospital on the third day of indefinite strike called by state government employees demanding implementation of old pension scheme, in Thane, India, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Meanwhile, chief Eknath Shinde has begun meeting representatives of the smaller unions to convince them to end their strike. On Thursday, leaders of the Maharashtra Rajya Nagarparishad Nagarpanchayat Sanvarg Karmchari Sanghatana (MRNNSKS), soon after meeting the CM, announced their withdrawal, like two unions in the primary education and health spheres earlier had. Though this constitutes a split in the united movement, union leaders told HT that the government would not succeed in weakening their agitation this way.

MRNNSKS, which represents employees from various municipal councils, said it was ending the strike since the CM had assured it that OPS would be made applicable for its employees as well. “OPS is big for us, as we don’t get the perks that state government employees do. Moreover, the chief minister has agreed to discuss our other demands on Monday,” said Rameshwar Waghmare, state president, MRNNSKS.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told Hindustan Times that the unions had started calling off their strike. “We have formed a four-member committee of retired bureaucrats to look into the financial implications of the OPS,” he said. “What more do they expect from us? There is no need to invite unions for further discussions, as many of them have begun withdrawing.”

The bureaucrats’ committee will conduct a comparative study of the national pension scheme (NPS) and the OPS and submit its report to the state government in three months. The panel has also been asked to give recommendations to ensure the financial and social security of NPS beneficiaries in the state.

Vishwas Kotkar, convenor of the steering committee of all the unions, told HT that the majority of unions and employees were still on their side. “Those who have announced withdrawal from the strike are too small and not worthy of attention,” he said. “The government is looking to weaken our protest but it will not happen. We will continue our strike on Friday.”

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Federation (MSGOF), a union of about 1.5 lakh Class 1 and Class 2 government officers, has threatened to join the strike from March 28 if the state government does not resolve the issue. The federation has also condemned the government’s decision to issue show-cause notices to the striking employees and appoint contractual workers in their stead.

“The state government’s handling of the protest is disturbing,” said GD Kulthe, founder and chief advisor of MSGOF. “We have sought appointments with the chief minister and deputy chief minister. If the issue is not resolved, we have no choice but to join the strike.”

