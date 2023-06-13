Mumbai: “People from violence-hit Manipur are waking up with nightmares and flashbacks triggered by loud noises and bangs. Everyone is constantly worried,” said Chingngaihlian Tunglut, a counsellor at the Evangelical Baptist Convention Church in Mumbai, which has a majority of members from the northeastern state.

As violence rages back home, Manipuris in city find solace in church

Ever since the clashes erupted, Tunglut has been talking to Manipuris in the city and also helping those in the northeastern state navigate the uncertain and difficult times.

“Each one of us has a relative back home and it has affected us emotionally and mentally,” Muanthang Ngaihte, the pastor of the church, said, adding, “We are worried and preoccupied.”

Tunglut extends her support to those affected in a few ways. The first is by lending a patient and empathic ear. The church is a massive help as prayer services each Sunday offer a ground for sharing worries with each other. Another is by teaching people coping skills, helping them identify their triggers and in response, telling them to tell themselves they are in a safe space.

Even in the absence of critical situations where the safety of their family members was at risk, they have to face other frustrations. Due to the internet shutdown in Manipur, relatives of the locals staying in other states have become the sole lifeline for news of the outside world and the situation at large. “My family calls me up to ask me what is happening, what is the political situation, what the government is saying and if there is any progress. I have spoken to my friends for hours, analysing how things are going to play out,” Ronika Vungmuankim, a PhD student at TISS, said.

However, they do not always have satisfactory answers. “Most of the news is biased and not reporting the violence accurately, which is disheartening,” Shonkholen Mate, president of Kuki Students Organization (KSO) and a PhD student at IIT-B, said.

“The situation in Manipur is not a national sensation. People are not talking about it on the campus, and when they ask, the burden is on me to explain that people are suffering. And when I go into the violence and the killing, they do not always believe it. I have to explain my trauma over and over again,” Ronika added.

Despite the helplessness Manipuris feel, they have taken up several efforts to help people in their home state. The Manipuri (Meitei) Association, Navi Mumbai, is offering moral support, organising fundraising and an impending peace rally, unrestricted to a particular Manipuri community. The Kuki Students Organisation also crowdfunded relief camps in Manipur.

“We rely on hope. We do not have much power to change the situation ourselves,” Tunglut said. “We are far from home, but we are with them in mind, spirit and in prayer,” she added.

