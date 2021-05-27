Assistant dean of Mumbai hospital booked in third case of cheating PG aspirants

The Sion police have registered a third case against Rakesh Verma, assistant dean at the Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital at Sion, and arrested his associate Luv Gupta for allegedly duping an MBBS doctor to the tune of ₹45 lakh, for securing a postgraduate (PG) medical seat for her.

Verma was arrested in December last year in two similar cases, where he along with his associates duped two doctors – from Pune and Hyderabad – of ₹50 lakh and ₹18.50 lakh respectively. The Sion police have given an application to the court to seek his police custody for further investigation. Gupta is in police custody till Thursday. He had secured anticipatory bail in one of the previous cases, said a police officer.

Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of Sion hospital said, “Dr Verma has already been suspended. I am not aware about police action.”

According to the police, the complainant lives in Kurla (East) and wanted to pursue Master of surgery. However, she failed to crack the test. She then approached Verma through a Goregaon-based man. Gupta, who was the middleman, allegedly accepted the money on behalf of Verma, said the officer.

The Goregaon-based man arranged the meeting with Verma at Sion hospital, where the victim was promised to get admission through a government quota. The suspects demanded ₹1.10 crore, but after bargaining, the amount was reduced to ₹75 lakh. The victim alleged in her complaint that she paid ₹45 lakh directly to Gupta and ₹26 lakh through bank transaction. The rest of the amount was given later in cash, the officer said.

When the victim did not secure admission till April 2020, she contacted Gupta, however, he avoided her calls. The victim along with her family approached the Sion hospital last year in December and learnt about the fraud. The victim approached the Sion police station and gave a written complaint a few months ago. Sion police registered a case and arrested Gupta, said inspector Dilip Ghuge.