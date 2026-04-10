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AstaGuru's ShowKeen exhibition to feature Raja Ravi Varma's 'Yashoda and Krishna'

AstaGuru's ShowKeen exhibition to feature Raja Ravi Varma's 'Yashoda and Krishna'

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 05:38 pm IST
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Mumbai, Auction house AstaGuru's upcoming exhibition, 'Showkeen', will feature the celebrated "Yashoda and Krishna" painting by Raja Ravi Varma, which recently sold for a record-breaking 167.20 crore at an auction.

AstaGuru's ShowKeen exhibition to feature Raja Ravi Varma's 'Yashoda and Krishna'

The exhibition on April 11-12 at Nehru Centre here will highlight the evolution of Indian art from the modern masters such as S H Raza, M F Husain, Anjolie Ela Menon, Akbar Padamsee, and F N Souza to leading contemporary voices like Meetali Singh, Tom Vattakuzhy, Vinod Sharma, and Chittrovanu Mazumdar.

The iconic "Yashoda and Krishna" painting, acquired by Cyrus Poonawalla at a recent auction, leads the exhibition and presents an example of Varma's ability to merge classical Indian themes with the refined techniques of European academic painting.

"As one of the most transformative figures in Indian art, Raja Ravi Varma redefined the visual language of mythology by bringing a rare sense of realism, emotion, and accessibility to divine subjects. Yashoda and Krishna exemplify this legacy. It is not merely a painting, but a deeply evocative portrayal of maternal love rendered with extraordinary sensitivity and technical brilliance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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