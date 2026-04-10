Mumbai, Auction house AstaGuru's upcoming exhibition, 'Showkeen', will feature the celebrated "Yashoda and Krishna" painting by Raja Ravi Varma, which recently sold for a record-breaking ₹167.20 crore at an auction. AstaGuru's ShowKeen exhibition to feature Raja Ravi Varma's 'Yashoda and Krishna'

The exhibition on April 11-12 at Nehru Centre here will highlight the evolution of Indian art from the modern masters such as S H Raza, M F Husain, Anjolie Ela Menon, Akbar Padamsee, and F N Souza to leading contemporary voices like Meetali Singh, Tom Vattakuzhy, Vinod Sharma, and Chittrovanu Mazumdar.

The iconic "Yashoda and Krishna" painting, acquired by Cyrus Poonawalla at a recent auction, leads the exhibition and presents an example of Varma's ability to merge classical Indian themes with the refined techniques of European academic painting.

"As one of the most transformative figures in Indian art, Raja Ravi Varma redefined the visual language of mythology by bringing a rare sense of realism, emotion, and accessibility to divine subjects. Yashoda and Krishna exemplify this legacy. It is not merely a painting, but a deeply evocative portrayal of maternal love rendered with extraordinary sensitivity and technical brilliance.

"Presenting this work at the ShowKeen Exhibition offers audiences a rare opportunity to engage directly with one of the defining masterpieces of Indian art, and to experience the enduring impact of Ravi Varma's vision," Manoj Mansukhani, director - marketing, AstaGuru, said in a statement.

The painting captures a tender and intimate moment between the divine child Krishna and his foster mother, Yashoda.

The third edition of 'Showkeen' brings together a collection of works "by some of India's most celebrated artists, offering a rare opportunity for collectors, connoisseurs, and art enthusiasts to experience and acquire significant masterpieces under one roof".

"We are delighted to bring ShowKeen back to our patrons in Mumbai this year. The third edition represents an important milestone in our journey to engage a new generation of collectors while continuing to nurture seasoned audiences," Mansukhani added.

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