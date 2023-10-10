At 144, AQI in Mumbai falls to ‘moderate’ level

Mumbai: The air quality index (AQI) downgraded drastically in Mumbai and stood at 144 – a ‘moderate’ level – on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which released its daily average AQI report at 4pm.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The primary pollutant on Monday was the concentration of PM10 in the air, stated the CPCB in its report. The System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) supported this as their data showed an AQI of 110 in the city.

“Most stations in Mumbai had their AQI on the lower end of moderate,” an official from SAFAR said.

Of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) stations in the city, the worst was of Vile Parle West at 342 – ‘very poor’ levels – which had a particularly high incense of the PM10 particle. This was followed by Mazgaon at 284, where the prominent pollutant was the PM2.5 particle. Mazgaon was followed by Colaba, which had ‘poor’ air quality at 256. SAFAR’s station at Navi Mumbai showed an AQI of 311, in the ‘very poor’ levels, with PM2.5 the raging pollutant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Meteorological conditions are the same all over Mumbai, so local factors will have to be checked for what’s behind the high AQI in a few places, like construction or burning,” the official said, adding that the forecast for the air quality in Mumbai would continue to be the same on Tuesday.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!