Home / Cities / Mumbai News / At least 14 injured after elevator collapses in Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound

At least 14 injured after elevator collapses in Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound

ByManjiri Chitre
Jun 21, 2023 03:29 PM IST

According to BMC officials, there were 14 people on board the elevator - out of which nine people have been hospitalised.

At least 14 people were injured after an elevator collapsed from the fourth floor to the ground floor in the Trade World Tower C at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound at around 10:45 on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, the building is a ground-plus 16-storey structure.

There were 14 people on board the elevator - out of which nine people have been hospitalised. (Representative image)
There were 14 people on board the elevator - out of which nine people have been hospitalised. (Representative image)

Also read: ‘Heard screams’: 9 hurt as elevator in Noida hotel plummets 3 floors

According to the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, there were 14 people on board the elevator - out of which nine people have been hospitalised. The building’s security staff rescued all those inside the lift and sent them to nearby hospitals.

Also read: Chembur hydraulic parking accident: Lift maintenance worker booked for not taking precautions

Officials informed that while eight people have been sent to the Global Hospital, one person has been admitted to KEM Hospital. Meanwhile, the remaining four people who received minor injuries refused hospitalisation. Currently, all the injured patients are stable, said officials.

More details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elevator kamala mills
elevator kamala mills
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out