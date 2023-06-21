At least 14 injured after elevator collapses in Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound

At least 14 people were injured after an elevator collapsed from the fourth floor to the ground floor in the Trade World Tower C at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound at around 10:45 on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, the building is a ground-plus 16-storey structure. There were 14 people on board the elevator - out of which nine people have been hospitalised. (Representative image)

According to the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, there were 14 people on board the elevator - out of which nine people have been hospitalised. The building’s security staff rescued all those inside the lift and sent them to nearby hospitals.

Officials informed that while eight people have been sent to the Global Hospital, one person has been admitted to KEM Hospital. Meanwhile, the remaining four people who received minor injuries refused hospitalisation. Currently, all the injured patients are stable, said officials.

More details are awaited.