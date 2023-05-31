Chembur hydraulic parking accident: Lift maintenance worker booked for not taking precautions

Mumbai: The death of a 40-year-old man due to a stack parking column collapsing on him led to a case being registered against an employee of a maintenance contractor who was servicing the car lift in the building on Monday. The accused has been identified as Vishal Bhosle, an employee of JDB company. Sudhir More, cousin brother of the victim said, “This is complete negligence of the service company employee. They should barricade the area during work and should not allow anyone nearby. It is also the lapses of the authorities of the building who did not care to deploy their security guards.” (HT PHOTO)

The deceased, Yogesh Jadhav, was employed as a housekeeping staff at the Swastik Flair building in Chembur East. He was watching the maintenance work from the ground floor when the stack parking column collapsed, crushing him to death.

Police officials said they got a call around 5pm on Monday from the police control room about the incident after which a police team rushed to the spot at DK Sandu Marg and found that Jadhav was trapped under the hydraulic car parking.

“Jadhav was watching from below when the car lift malfunctioned. There was an SUV parked on top of it, which fell, bringing down the entire column and crushing the 40-year-old to death on the spot,” said a police officer. “We had to seek help from the fire brigade to remove the body.”

Bhosle did not take necessary precautions while servicing the hydraulic car parking, said Inspector Ranjeet Jadhav from Chembur Police Station. He has been booked under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sudhir More, cousin brother of the victim said, “This is complete negligence of the service company employee. They should barricade the area during work and should not allow anyone nearby. It is also the lapses of the authorities of the building who did not care to deploy their security guards.”

Jadhav worked in the building for three years and has left behind his wife and two daughters. He was staying in Chembur but recently he shifted to Mankhurd.

This is the second accident in the city involving a hydraulic car parking lift in the last month. The first incident occurred on May 10 in Ghatkopar East where Gufaran Khan, 20, working as a helper in a fabrication firm died after the pallet board fell on him while fitting the hydraulic lift in a building in Pant Nagar.