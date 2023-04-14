‘Heard screams’: 9 hurt as elevator in Noida hotel plummets 3 floors

NOIDA: Nine people were injured after an elevator at a hotel in Noida plummeted from the third floor to the basement of the building on Friday afternoon. Three of them have sustained fractures, people familiar with the matter said. The Noida Police said no formal complaint has been filed by the injured persons against Regenta Central, Noida (HT Photo/SUNIL GHOSH)

Noida additional deputy commissioner of police Shakti Avasthy said the incident took place at about 4pm at Regenta Central in Sector 49, Noida where a corporate event of a firm was being held.

“Around 4pm, nine employees of the company took the lift from the third floor to go to the seventh floor where food was being served. However, the lift malfunctioned and fell to the basement of the building,” Avasthy said.

“Upon inquiry, it was found that the lift had a capacity of four to five people but nine people had boarded it, after which it malfunctioned and had a freefall, falling into the basement,” he added. The senior police officer said the victims have not filed a formal complaint against the hotel and that the local police are looking into any possible negligence.

Chandra Shekhar, deputy general manager of the firm, Advance Valves Pvt Ltd which was hold a company event at the hotel, said the nine people were stuck in the elevator for about 15 minutes after it crashed.

Nine people sustained injuries when an elevator crashed in a hotel in Noida on Friday (HT Photo/SUNIL GHOSH)

“As soon as we heard screams from the basement, we reached there and were unable to open the lift door. After about 15 minutes, the hotel staff succeeded in opening the doors with the help of an iron rod. The employees were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and the police was informed about the incident,” said Shekhar.

The nine people in the elevator were employees of the company and aged between 30 to 40 years.

Jitendra Bansal, assistant front officer manager at the hotel said: “It was an unfortunate accident and the hotel authorities are cooperating with the police in their investigation”.

Chandra Shekhar said Ramjeevan Kamath, Ankit Thare and Suraj were discharged from the hospital after first aid. The others are being treated for their injuries at the hospital.

