At 111.09, petrol price at all-time high in Mumbai

At an all-time high in the city, petrol prices crossed ₹111 in Mumbai on Friday. A litre of petrol was priced at ₹111.09 while a litre of diesel was available at Rs.101.78 in Mumbai.

The fuel prices were hiked for the second consecutive day on Friday. An increase of 34 paise and 38 paise was witnessed on the prices of petrol and diesel respectively.

On Thursday, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹110.75 while a litre of diesel was available at ₹101.40 in Mumbai.

In Maharashtra, petrol was costliest in Parbhani on Friday and was priced at ₹113.63 while diesel was costliest at Amravati, available at ₹103.32.

In the city’s neighbourhood, Thane, a litre of petrol was available at ₹111.23 and one litre of diesel was priced at ₹101.91. Among metro cities, Mumbai has the costliest petrol followed by Hyderabad at ₹109.37.

Fuel prices were hiked in the national capital as well on Friday. A litre of petrol was priced at ₹105.2 in Delhi while one litre of diesel was available at ₹93.93.

