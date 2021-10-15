Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / At 111.09, petrol price at all-time high in Mumbai
mumbai news

At 111.09, petrol price at all-time high in Mumbai

On Thursday, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹110.75 while a litre of diesel was available at ₹101.40 in Mumbai
The fuel prices were hiked for the second consecutive day on Friday. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 11:02 AM IST
By Aroosa Ahmed

At an all-time high in the city, petrol prices crossed 111 in Mumbai on Friday. A litre of petrol was priced at 111.09 while a litre of diesel was available at Rs.101.78 in Mumbai.

The fuel prices were hiked for the second consecutive day on Friday. An increase of 34 paise and 38 paise was witnessed on the prices of petrol and diesel respectively.

On Thursday, one litre of petrol was priced at 110.75 while a litre of diesel was available at 101.40 in Mumbai.

In Maharashtra, petrol was costliest in Parbhani on Friday and was priced at 113.63 while diesel was costliest at Amravati, available at 103.32.

In the city’s neighbourhood, Thane, a litre of petrol was available at 111.23 and one litre of diesel was priced at 101.91. Among metro cities, Mumbai has the costliest petrol followed by Hyderabad at 109.37.

Fuel prices were hiked in the national capital as well on Friday. A litre of petrol was priced at 105.2 in Delhi while one litre of diesel was available at 93.93.

