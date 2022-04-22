Attempt to murder case against Shiv Sena corporator

Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kiran Landge, his brother Haribhau Landge and two party members have been booked for allegedly assaulting and attempting to murder a local resident after a fight on September 19, 2021.

The FIR was lodged by the Ghatkopar police after the metropolitan magistrate court order issued last Friday.

According to the complainant identified as Balasaheb Shinde (45), the incident occurred when he was returning from a Ganpati visarjan along with Rajendra Pakhre, who was not on good terms with the corporator.

Shinde, in his statement said that when they returned to their house at Asalpha village in Ghatkopar, they heard that a poster of Pakhre had been torn by Landge and his associates near the sports ground. On reaching the spot, they noticed that Landge and Haribhau were already present there along with two other party members.

The two groups broke into a verbal duel, but they were dispersed by a police officer.

However, after one hour, when Shinde was going towards his residence, Landge and his associates intercepted him and began a fight.

The group hit Shinde and also assaulted him with iron weapons. Shinde suffered injuries on his head and fell unconscious.

“At the time, Ghatkopar police did not take cognisance of my complaint, so I had to approach the court,” said Shinde.

“We have booked the Landge brothers under sections 307, 326, 324, 506, 509 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder, assault, criminal intimidation,” said an officer from from Ghatkopar police station.