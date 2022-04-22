Attempt to murder case against Shiv Sena corporator
Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kiran Landge, his brother Haribhau Landge and two party members have been booked for allegedly assaulting and attempting to murder a local resident after a fight on September 19, 2021.
The FIR was lodged by the Ghatkopar police after the metropolitan magistrate court order issued last Friday.
According to the complainant identified as Balasaheb Shinde (45), the incident occurred when he was returning from a Ganpati visarjan along with Rajendra Pakhre, who was not on good terms with the corporator.
Shinde, in his statement said that when they returned to their house at Asalpha village in Ghatkopar, they heard that a poster of Pakhre had been torn by Landge and his associates near the sports ground. On reaching the spot, they noticed that Landge and Haribhau were already present there along with two other party members.
The two groups broke into a verbal duel, but they were dispersed by a police officer.
However, after one hour, when Shinde was going towards his residence, Landge and his associates intercepted him and began a fight.
The group hit Shinde and also assaulted him with iron weapons. Shinde suffered injuries on his head and fell unconscious.
“At the time, Ghatkopar police did not take cognisance of my complaint, so I had to approach the court,” said Shinde.
“We have booked the Landge brothers under sections 307, 326, 324, 506, 509 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder, assault, criminal intimidation,” said an officer from from Ghatkopar police station.
Lucknow’s Hazratganj revamp 2.0: Traders, LMC remove sticking points, agree to co-operate
Hazratganj is ready for revamp 2.0. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation and the traders of Hazratganj sat across the table on Thursday to hammer out sticking points standing in the way of the upkeep of the heritage market. The LMC decided to decorate the market with vertical gardens, clean the market twice a day and ensure strict implementation of the colour code and signage norms in the market.
Elgar Parishad case: P Varavara Rao a main conspirator, can’t be granted regular bail: HC
The Bombay high court (HC) has refused regular bail on medical grounds to an accused in Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, P Varavara Rao. A division bench of justice Sunil Shukre and justice GA Sanap had on April 13 dismissed Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds, but the detailed order became available on Friday.
Farmers to protest if tractors aged 10 years and above are banned: Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that farmers would take to the streets if the government disallowed use of tractors that were aged 10 years and above. Speaking to media persons in Muzaffarnagar, Tikait said that a farmer could do farming for 40 to 50 years with his tractor. He said “tractors will take on the bulldozers,” without explaining what he meant. “One community should not be targeted like this,” he said.
Inter-caste marriage: Produce woman ‘abducted’ by her father, orders Allahabad HC
The Allahabad high court directed the senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, as well as the superintendent of police, Jaunpur, to produce a woman, who had an inter-caste marriage recently, and was on April 20 allegedly abducted from the chamber of her advocate from Prayagraj forcibly by her father. Justice Umesh Kumar passed the order on April 20 in a protection plea filed by a woman and her husband who is from the OBC community.
Rana Kapoor created web of over 100 firms to siphon off ₹670 crore: ED’s supplementary charge sheet
Mumbai: Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor created a web of over 100 firms, including 58 companies and scores of subsidiaries, to siphon off about ₹670 crore, which was used to purchase immovable properties and other assets in the United States and the United Kingdom, the Enforcement Directorate has claimed in the second supplementary charge sheet filed in the money laundering case against him.
