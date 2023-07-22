Four booked for trying to break open ATM machine in Vasai

MUMBAI: Taking advantage of heavy rainfall, four unidentified men allegedly attempted to break open an ATM on Thursday night thinking they won’t get caught.

The Manikpur police in Vasai have registered a case against the four men.

The incident took place at 1am on Thursday when the four men entered the ATM centre at Bhabola Naka in Vasai West and tried to break the machine. The incident was caught on CCTV of the ATM centre as the robbers attempted to break the machine for more than an hour.

Police officers said that it was only after the alarm went off that the robbers realised that they could be caught. Fearing that the police would be alerted by the bank authorities, the robbers fled the spot.

Sampatrao Patil, senior police inspector of the Manikpur police station said that the FIR was registered at 3am on Friday against the unidentified men for attempted robbery. “We are now scanning the CCTV of the ATM centre and also from the area to find out the identities of the robbers and also to know in which direction did they flee after the failed robbery attempt,” said Patil.

The police have also posted nakabandis on roads leading to the ATM centre to identify the vehicle that the robbers used for the crime. “It was only after the alarm went off that the robbers realised that they would be caught due to which they fled from the spot,” Patil said.