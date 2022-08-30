August records 183 cases of swine flu
Mumbai At 183, the city continues to report more laboratory-confirmed swine flu (H1N1) cases in August than last year, when only 18 cases were reported in the month of August, showed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report. Till date, the city has reported 292 cases this year as against 64 in 2021 and 44 in 2020.
Swine flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, throat irritation, body ache, headache, diarrhoea and vomiting. BMC has issued an advisory for citizens including following hand and cough hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.
“Avoid self-medication and consult a nearby BMC health post/dispensary/hospital for treatment if there is a history of high fever, difficulty in breathing, or blue colour of skin or lips. Treatment should not be delayed because it leads to complications and risk of death,” she said,” read the statement by the epidemiological cell of the civic body’s public health department.
Earlier this month, the civic body’s death committee reported two swine flu deaths (both in July) – a first after two years.
“Majority cases are those with mild symptoms of sore throat and cough. Only elderly patients with multiple comorbid conditions require hospital admissions including ICU. Fortunately, Oseltamivir-like drugs take care of H1N1, hence it’s easy to contain the spread,” said Dr Kishore Sathe, emergency medicine specialist, PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre.
Oseltamivir remains the standard of treatment for only high-risk groups and people who need hospitalisation along with supportive treatment.
“We have been seeing a sudden surge in swine flu cases. But hospitalisation is required only if one has severe symptoms like breathlessness, coughing with blood, chest pain etc. BMC has come up with practical and standard protocol which helps to decide uniform treatment, avoid unnecessary and unwanted flu testing and misuse of anti-viral drugs,” said Dr Vimal Pahuja, physician (internal medicine) at LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.
With the festival season setting in, Dr Rahul Tambe, senior consultant, internal medicine and infectious diseases, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, said, “To prevent the spread of H1N1, individuals with high fever (102-103), malaise, and exhaustion should maintain social distance and avoid visiting populous locations during Ganpati celebrations. To prevent severe outcomes if infected, elderly patients with chronic lung diseases, diabetes, and immunocompromised individuals should take the influenza vaccine.”
In addition, leptospirosis cases in August stood at 61 as compared to 37 in the same month last year. While three deaths were recorded last August, there have been none so far this year. However, the civic body has also advised citizens against wading in stagnant rain waters. “If exposed to stagnant rainwater, take prophylactic treatment (Doxy/Azithromycin) as per medical advice. Avoid self-medication and consult a medical practitioner in case of fever,” said a BMC official.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
