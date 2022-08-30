August records 183 cases of swine flu

Mumbai At 183, the city continues to report more laboratory-confirmed swine flu (H1N1) cases in August than last year, when only 18 cases were reported in the month of August, showed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report. Till date, the city has reported 292 cases this year as against 64 in 2021 and 44 in 2020.

Swine flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, throat irritation, body ache, headache, diarrhoea and vomiting. BMC has issued an advisory for citizens including following hand and cough hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.

“Avoid self-medication and consult a nearby BMC health post/dispensary/hospital for treatment if there is a history of high fever, difficulty in breathing, or blue colour of skin or lips. Treatment should not be delayed because it leads to complications and risk of death,” she said,” read the statement by the epidemiological cell of the civic body’s public health department.

Earlier this month, the civic body’s death committee reported two swine flu deaths (both in July) – a first after two years.

“Majority cases are those with mild symptoms of sore throat and cough. Only elderly patients with multiple comorbid conditions require hospital admissions including ICU. Fortunately, Oseltamivir-like drugs take care of H1N1, hence it’s easy to contain the spread,” said Dr Kishore Sathe, emergency medicine specialist, PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre.

Oseltamivir remains the standard of treatment for only high-risk groups and people who need hospitalisation along with supportive treatment.

“We have been seeing a sudden surge in swine flu cases. But hospitalisation is required only if one has severe symptoms like breathlessness, coughing with blood, chest pain etc. BMC has come up with practical and standard protocol which helps to decide uniform treatment, avoid unnecessary and unwanted flu testing and misuse of anti-viral drugs,” said Dr Vimal Pahuja, physician (internal medicine) at LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.

With the festival season setting in, Dr Rahul Tambe, senior consultant, internal medicine and infectious diseases, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, said, “To prevent the spread of H1N1, individuals with high fever (102-103), malaise, and exhaustion should maintain social distance and avoid visiting populous locations during Ganpati celebrations. To prevent severe outcomes if infected, elderly patients with chronic lung diseases, diabetes, and immunocompromised individuals should take the influenza vaccine.”

In addition, leptospirosis cases in August stood at 61 as compared to 37 in the same month last year. While three deaths were recorded last August, there have been none so far this year. However, the civic body has also advised citizens against wading in stagnant rain waters. “If exposed to stagnant rainwater, take prophylactic treatment (Doxy/Azithromycin) as per medical advice. Avoid self-medication and consult a medical practitioner in case of fever,” said a BMC official.