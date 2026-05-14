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Austerity drive: Convoys of CM, ministers halved to save energy

The size of the convoys for the CM and ministers has been halved. 14 vehicles form the CM’s convoy, including Z-plus security, which will now be reduced to 7. In fact, the CM travelled to Navi Mumbai with the reduced convoy on Wednesday.

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:46 am IST
By Surendra P Gangan, Saurabha Kulshreshtha
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MUMBAI: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity to conserve fuel and foreign exchange amid the ongoing war in West Asia, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a series of cutbacks in official expenditures following two high-level meetings on Wednesday.

Mumbai, India - February 11, 2026: A view of the convoy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the inauguration of India’s first ‘musical road’ at Mumbai Coastal Road. Oscar-winning song, Jai Ho, will be played on the north-bound carriageway from Nariman Point towards Worli stretch as vehicles will drive over it in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Raju Shinde)

To begin with, the size of the convoys for the CM and ministers has been halved. 14 vehicles form the CM’s convoy, including Z-plus security, which will now be reduced to 7. In fact, the CM travelled to Navi Mumbai with the reduced convoy on Wednesday. Additionally, ministers have been asked to curb overseas tours, avoid using aircraft and helicopters, and shift all official meetings online.

“These steps are being taken to reduce the utilisation of foreign currency and promote Indian goods. It is the duty of every Indian to respond positively to the Prime Minister’s appeal, at least for the next six months,” said Fadnavis, after the meeting.

The government is expected to enforce further cuts through policy decisions to be taken during the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

An officer from the home department said, “While the CM travels with 14 vehicles with Z-plus security, the number increases when he is touring naxal-infested regions. Security agencies have been asked to bring down the numbers without compromising on his, and ministers’, security.”

Apart from convoys, respective ruling parties have also been asked to ensure that ministers reduce private and official vehicles used during tours.

Later in the day, Union minister Nitin Gadkari wrote a letter to the chief secretary of Maharashtra, asking for his convoy to be halved for his tours to Pune, Satara and Solapur on May 14 and 15. He added that he will travel by bus along with his officials and security personnel during parts of the tour.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Mahayuti government for not implementing the EV policy 2021, which made it mandatory for all ministers and government officials to use electric vehicles.

“MVA’s EV policy 2021 was supposed to be enforced from 2022. But it was set aside when the government changed. Today some ministers and MLAs are purchasing EVs only for photo ops,” wrote Aaditya in a post on X.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

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