THANE: A 45-year-old rickshaw driver from Pimplas, Bhiwandi was brutally killed by a fellow rickshaw driver following an altercation over a petty issue. The Kongao police said that they have arrested the accused driver and his associates who were involved in the murder. Auto driver killed in Bhiwandi over petty issue

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the deceased, Dinesh Bhoir, 45, was out for plying the auto. It came to light when Bhoir’s son received a call from his friends informing him of his father being unconscious on the ground. Upon reaching the spot at Ranjanoli Naka in Bhiwandi, he found his father lying in a pool of blood with several stab injuries and his throat slit.

His son immediately complained to the Kongaon police, who filed an FIR under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and began investigating. While collecting statements from other rickshaw drivers, the police learned about a fight between Bhoir and another rickshaw driver. The two drivers had a fight over picking up passengers for their rickshaws. Upon reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas, the identity of the accused was confirmed.

“We have arrested the main accused in the case. He had planned the murder in advance and enlisted the help of some friends to carry it out on October 10. He stopped the rickshaw driver near a Ranjnoli road, started a fight over old matters and allegedly started beating him up. Then the accused slit his throat and fled from the spot. We have arrested him and are searching for others.”