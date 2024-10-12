Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Auto driver killed in Bhiwandi over petty issue

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 12, 2024 08:16 AM IST

A 45-year-old rickshaw driver was killed by a fellow driver over a petty dispute in Bhiwandi; the accused and his associates have been arrested.

THANE: A 45-year-old rickshaw driver from Pimplas, Bhiwandi was brutally killed by a fellow rickshaw driver following an altercation over a petty issue. The Kongao police said that they have arrested the accused driver and his associates who were involved in the murder.

Auto driver killed in Bhiwandi over petty issue
Auto driver killed in Bhiwandi over petty issue

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the deceased, Dinesh Bhoir, 45, was out for plying the auto. It came to light when Bhoir’s son received a call from his friends informing him of his father being unconscious on the ground. Upon reaching the spot at Ranjanoli Naka in Bhiwandi, he found his father lying in a pool of blood with several stab injuries and his throat slit.

His son immediately complained to the Kongaon police, who filed an FIR under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and began investigating. While collecting statements from other rickshaw drivers, the police learned about a fight between Bhoir and another rickshaw driver. The two drivers had a fight over picking up passengers for their rickshaws. Upon reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas, the identity of the accused was confirmed.

“We have arrested the main accused in the case. He had planned the murder in advance and enlisted the help of some friends to carry it out on October 10. He stopped the rickshaw driver near a Ranjnoli road, started a fight over old matters and allegedly started beating him up. Then the accused slit his throat and fled from the spot. We have arrested him and are searching for others.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On