Navi Mumbai: A 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Navi Mumbai allegedly lost ₹1.26 crore in an online gaming scam after investing money received from the sale of his ancestral land and his parents’ gold ornaments.

Auto driver loses ₹1.26 crore in online gaming scam

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The complainant, a resident of Morave, alleged that he was lured into an online gaming platform by individuals who promised high returns through games such as Teen Patti, Casino and other betting activities.

According to investigators, the victim was initially allowed to withdraw small amounts from the platform, creating the impression that the scheme was genuine. Encouraged by these early payouts, he continued to invest larger sums over time.

“The complainant had received money from the sale of his ancestral land, which he used to invest in the platform. He also sold his parents’ gold ornaments to arrange additional funds,” said the investigating officer.

Police said that between March 2024 and April 2026, the victim transferred a total of ₹1.26 crore into multiple bank accounts allegedly linked to the fraudulent operation.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on his complaint, the Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act. No arrests have been made so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on his complaint, the Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act. No arrests have been made so far. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials have urged citizens to exercise caution while using online gaming and investment platforms that promise quick or guaranteed profits and to verify their authenticity before transferring money.