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Auto drivers’ unions threaten statewide protests from May 4 over Marathi rule

The decision was taken on Monday by the Autorickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatana Sanyukt Kruti Samiti Maharashtra (ACMSSKSM), which has set an April 28 deadline for the transport department to roll back the order

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 03:14 am IST
By Shashank Rao
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Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw unions have announced protests starting May 4 across Maharashtra, warning of widespread disruption at key public locations if the state government does not withdraw its directive mandating Marathi proficiency for drivers.

Shashank Sharad Rao, president of the union.

The decision was taken on Monday by the Autorickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatana Sanyukt Kruti Samiti Maharashtra (ACMSSKSM), which has set an April 28 deadline for the transport department to roll back the order. The directive, spearheaded by the state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, requires all licensed auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to read, write and speak Marathi to retain their permits from May 1.

Union leaders said protests will be held daily at railway stations, bus depots, markets, and residential and commercial areas, potentially affecting routine commuter movement. A statewide signature campaign is also planned to mobilise public support against the move.

“We believe anyone living in Maharashtra is ‘Marathi’. Basic communication is sufficient to transport passengers safely; a language test should not determine a person’s livelihood,” said Shashank Sharad Rao, president of the ACMSSKSM. He added that drivers across the state will submit a mass memorandum to the minister by April 28, failing which protests will intensify.

 
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