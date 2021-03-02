Auto, taxi fare hike in Mumbai: Drivers and passengers still confused

Confusion among passengers and autorickshaw and taxi drivers regarding implementation of the new tariff was witnessed on the first day after fare hike on Monday. Many autorickshaw and taxi drivers said they were not aware about the display of tariff cards and continued to charge the earlier tariff.

Increased fares of autorickshaw and taxis were implemented from Monday in the city.

The minimum autorickshaw fare is now ₹21 as opposed to ₹18 previously and the minimum black-and-yellow taxi fare is now ₹25 as opposed to ₹22. The minimum auto rickshaw fare during night is now ₹27 and minimum taxi fare is now ₹32.

The Maharashtra government on February 22 announced the decision to increase the minimum fare of autorickshaw, and thereafter, per kilometre rate has increased to ₹14.20 from the earlier ₹12.19.

In case of black-and-yellow taxis, the per kilometre rate has increased ₹16.93 from ₹14.84.

“The meters have not started to get recalibrated yet. We were not informed regarding update of the tariff card display which is why we are continuing to charge the old fares. I came to know about the fare hike through newspapers. I was not aware about it,” said Sanjay Singh, a black-and-yellow taxi driver and a resident of Sewri.

Drivers also said that with the increase in fares, they are likely to get less passengers as many will shift to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses.

“People will not want to sit in autorickshaws if the bus fare is equivalent or even less at times. The business is already down due to coronavirus. We want financial aid more than a fare hike,” said Rafique Shaik, an autorickshaw driver and resident of Andheri.

Passengers also appeared to be confused with non-display of tariff cards on autorickshaws while drivers said they did not know about downloading the tariff card.

“We are not tech savvy and had no idea on how to check the new fares. It is good that the autorickshaw drivers have not started immediately charging the new fares and are waiting. The hiked fares will not be financially viable for the citizens,” said Hemangi Desai, a Ghatkopar resident.