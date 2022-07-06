Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Baby crocodile rescued from well in Thane

A baby crocodile was rescued from a well in Wagale Estate in Thane on Wednesday; as the well is not a natural habitat of the reptile, it was rescued by an NGO and handed over to the forest department
The baby crocodile that was rescued from a well in Thane on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 09:47 PM IST
ByAnamika Gharat, Thane

A baby crocodile was rescued from a well in Wagale Estate in Thane on Wednesday. As the well is not a natural habitat of the reptile, it was rescued by NGO, Wildlife Welfare Association, and handed over to the forest department on Wednesday morning.

Aditya Patil, WWA member, said, “We received a call from locals at around 8am about an Indian marsh crocodile, around two months old, being stuck in a well. While we were trying to rescue it, it was going down deeper in the well. Our members entered the water, held a net and brought it out.”

An officer from the Thane forest department added, “Well is not a natural habitat of crocodiles and therefore we thought that someone might have brought it from a different place and thrown it in. After the rescue operation, we will release it in its natural habitat.”

