Mumbai News / Bailable warrant cancelled against Param Bir Singh, asked to deposit 15k in CM relief fund
Bailable warrant cancelled against Param Bir Singh, asked to deposit 15k in CM relief fund

Param Bir Singh appeared before the Justice KU Chandiwal commission on Monday.
File photo of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The commission investigating corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday cancelled a bailable warrant against ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The commission took the step once Singh appeared before Justice KU Chandiwal during the day. The one-member panel further asked the former top officer to deposit 15,000 in the chief minister's relief fund within a week for not appearing before it earlier.

The commission was formed in March this year to probe the allegations levelled by Singh against the then home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

The panel had earlier fined Singh on multiple occasions for failing to appear before it and also issued a bailable warrant against him.

Singh, who was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode, had alleged that Deshmukh asked police officers to collect 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city.

Declared absconding by a court here in an extortion case, Singh surfaced in public last week after six months and appeared before the Mumbai crime branch to record his statement.

The Supreme Court has granted him temporary protection from arrest. Singh appeared before Thane police on Friday in connection with an extortion case filed against him and some other police officials on the complaint of a local builder. The IPS officer is facing at least five extortion cases in Maharashtra.

