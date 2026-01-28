MUMBAI: After a four-year hiatus, the newly reconstructed Bandra (East) skywalk was reopened to the public on Monday, offering much-needed relief to pedestrians commuting between Bandra Railway Station (East), Bandra Court, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) offices and the suburban collector’s office. Bandra East skywalk reopens after four years, easing pedestrian commute

The 680-metre-long skywalk is designed to improve pedestrian safety and reduce congestion along one of the city’s busiest corridors. It connects directly to the existing foot overbridge at the Bandra Railway Station (East) and allows pedestrians to safely cross the Western Express Highway. By diverting foot traffic above road level, the skywalk is expected to ease congestion on the Anant Kanekar Road, which witnesses heavy vehicular and pedestrian movement throughout the day.

Constructed by the BMC as per Bombay High Court directives, the structure has an average width of 5.4 metres and features four staircases at key access points, along with two escalators for smoother movement. To bolster safety, 14 CCTV cameras have been installed across the skywalk.

The project faced several engineering and logistical challenges due to its location over high-traffic roads. Construction work was largely restricted to midnight hours to minimise disruption, and multiple utility lines had to be shifted during the work.

Guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district and minister of information technology and cultural affairs, Ashish Shelar, inaugurated the facility on Republic Day. He confirmed that all required clearances, including structural stability, safety certificates, and railway no-objection certificates, had been obtained prior to opening.

The new skywalk is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters who previously faced delays and safety risks while navigating crowded roads. The previous Bandra East skywalk, built in June 2008 and stretching 1.3 km from Bandra Station to Kalanagar, was dismantled in 2021 to accommodate the 714-metre Kalanagar flyover arm connecting to BKC, aimed at easing traffic congestion and reducing wait times at the Kalanagar signal for motorists.