Bandra man found dead in car on Mumbai Nashik Highway

A 35-year-old share broker from Bandra was found dead in his car that was parked near Kharadi village on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway early on Monday morning.

Shahapur police found a Scorpio car at the same spot for two days and upon checking, they found a dead body inside.

According to police officials, while checking the car bearing the registration number MH 06 AN 1436, they didn’t find any document, bag or any electronic gadget. The officers immediately started an investigation and discovered that the car belonged to Prafull Pawar, resident of Bandra.

Rajkumar Upase, Senior Police Inspector of Shahapur police station, said, “The deceased had a severe head injury and the primary post-mortem report revealed that the injuries were two days old. After contacting his family, they identified the body. Pawar, who lived with his wife and a son in Bandra, lost his job and started business. He learnt about the stock market and became an influencer for many people. He used to conduct seminars on the subject and used to visit different places every month.”

An officer added, “Pawar left home on July 1 and didn’t return home. He told his family that he was going for a seminar and would be back in two days. In our primary investigation, we found that the attack on him occurred elsewhere and the accused left the car on the highway with Pawar’s body. The final post-mortem and Call Records reports are yet to be received.”

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC.