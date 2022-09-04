Bandra resident arrested for links with AQSI

Mumbai/ Kolkata: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in a joint operation with the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested a person from Nirmal Nagar area in Bandra East for suspected terror links.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officials said the arrested person, Saddam Hussain Khan, 34, is suspected to be a member of Al Qaeda in the Indian-Subcontinent (AQIS) and suspected to have played a role in the radicalisation of young men and recruiting for the terror outfit.

Khan, a native of Abdulpur in Diamond Harbour in West Bengal, was hiding in the Bandra East area for the past week. He was working in a small jari unit, an ATS officer said.

Two persons with suspected terror links were arrested from South 24 Parganas in West Bengal and Mumbai by the Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police on Saturday.

Police officials said on August 17, the West Bengal STF had arrested two members of the AQIS from the North 24 Parganas district. After interrogating the two, the STF came to know of 17 more names with suspected links to the terror outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On Saturday two more persons were arrested. They were identified as Samir Hossain Sheikh and Saddam Hossain Khan. While Samir was picked up from his house at Diamond Harbour near Kolkata, Saddam was arrested from Mumbai,” said an official.

A police official said that a joint raid was conducted by the STF at Diamond Harbour with the help of local police in Kolkata and Samir was picked up early on Saturday morning from his house. Later another raid was conducted by an STF team at the Nirmal Nagar area in Bandra with the help of Maharashtra ATS to arrest Saddam.

Saddam was produced before the metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra and was taken to Kolkata on transit remand. Samir has already been sent to police custody by a court on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}