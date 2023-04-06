Bandra-Worli Sea Link accident survivor allowed to appear for first semester exam

Mumbai: In a relief to Bandra-Worli Sea Link accident survivor, Siddharth Juyal, the University of Mumbai (MU) has allowed the 19-year-old to appear for the first semester BCom exam.

Earlier, Juyal had registered a complaint with the university against Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics for not allowing him to appear for his first semester exam owing to lack of attendance caused due to his hospitalisation and injury. The college, however, allowed Juyal to appear for his upcoming second semester exams.

Sunil Patil, director, MU department of students’ development and foreign students’ advisor, said, “We went through the complaints and reviewed the cases. We have directed the college to allow Juyal to appear for the first semester exams.”

While the meeting was held on March 13, the circular was released on April 5.

Pradeep Sawant, senior senate member of MU, said the college has been informed about the decision too.

Juyal, a resident of Parel, was in the Maruti Swift along with Mohammed Rayyan Patel (18) and Shane Joseph Portugal (18) when the accident killed five and injured eight in the early hours on October 5, 2022.

While Juyal informed the college about the accident and his injuries within five days of his accident and later submitted the required medical documents explaining the reason behind his absence, he was not allowed to appear for the first semester exam.

Juyal’s father Manish said, “We are happy that MU has given its judgement in our favour and allowed him to appear for the first semester exams. It was traumatising for him when he was not allowed to appear for the exams as not being able to attend the college was not his fault. He was in the hospital and then recuperating at home.”

Meanwhile, Juyal is all set to appear for his second semester exam, which is starting in 10 days. “We will meet the college authorities and find out when he can appear for the first semester exam,” Manish said.