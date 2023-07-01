African man held at airport with heroin worth 5 crore hidden inside body

Mumbai: A man from Benin, a country in West Africa, was arrested at the airport for allegedly carrying multiple capsules containing 504 grams of Heroin worth around ₹5 crore hidden inside his body.

Upon questioning, the accused revealed that he came from Benin to Addis Ababa from where he came to Mumbai. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court on Friday and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials, the accused was admitted to JJ Hospital, where he purged 43 capsules containing the contraband material. The DRI has refused to reveal the accused’s name as it might hamper further investigations.

“Body packing is one of the common ways to traffic illicit drugs. Drug mules usually swallow or insert drugs within the body,” said a DRI officer. The detection of such drug packets has become difficult because of the constantly improving packaging techniques and the sophistication used by traffickers.”

He added that delayed diagnosis and inappropriate action may carry disastrous physical consequences for the body packers and in extreme situations it can be fatal for the body packers.

According to the officer, based on specific intelligence, they intercepted the Benin national, who arrived at the airport on June 21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During the inquiry, it was confirmed that the accused was carrying contraband hidden in his body. He was produced before the court and based on the court order, the suspect was admitted to JJ Hospital for medical examination as well as recovery of the contraband,” he added.

During his medical examination, it was revealed that the suspect had ingested 43 capsules, he said, adding that the accused purged all the 43 capsules during his 10 days stay in the state-run hospital till June 30.

“On examination, the substance in capsules tested positive for Heroin. Each of the capsules was found to contain a little over 11.5 grams of Heroin, totalling 504 grams worth ₹5 crore in the illicit market,” added the DRI officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upon questioning, the accused revealed that he came from Benin to Addis Ababa from where he came to Mumbai. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court on Friday and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.