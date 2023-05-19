Mumbai: In an effort towards making commuting comfortable for Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has added 40 Premium buses to its fleet on Thursday. This takes the total number of such buses to 100.

BEST adds 40 Premium buses to its fleet, takes total to 100

These buses will also run on the Kharghar-Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) route. As of now, BEST Premium buses ply on 11 different routes in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The BEST authorities said this is a vital upgrade to the way people commute as they are providing air-conditioned buses without standees and with limited stops on every route. The Premium bus service of BEST, launched earlier this year, covers various areas in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

“We received 40 new Premium buses, which now takes the total number of such buses to 100. By providing comfortable and hassle-free commutes, we want to encourage public transport services. This will eventually help to keep cars off the roads,” said a senior BEST official on the condition of anonymity.

The BEST Undertaking rolled out the Premium buses as a direct competition to the private bus operators, who cater to office goers on fixed routes. The BEST claims that their fares are lower than these private operators. Even the aggregator cabs are a competitor to these BEST buses.

The Premium buses are gaining popularity with the BEST Undertaking registering a daily ridership of over 7,000 passengers. Based on the demand study made, the BEST has also started Kharghar-BKC route that will connect Navi Mumbai with the global business district.

The other routes on which Premium bus services are being offered are the airport to Thane, Cuffe Parade and Thane to Powai, BKC and Andheri; Bandra-BKC, Gundavali-BKC, Powai to Hiranandani, Kanjurmarg and Saki Naka. The fares vary from route to route.

The buses were first introduced on the airport route since many flyers book a cab, and now according to BEST, a considerable shift has been witnessed in the commuters’ choice. The Premium bus seats can be reserved using Chalo App.

BEST’s Premium service is run by a private operator on a revenue-sharing model. In return, BEST allows the operator to use its facilities like bus stops, and parking at the depot among others. The drivers for these buses are provided by the operator.

BOX:

- On May 18, the BEST also tied up with Mahanagar Gas Limited wherein CNG vehicle owners can book slot for refuelling their cars inside BEST depots.

- It can be done using the newly launched MGL Tez mobile app that will minimise wait time at CNG pumps.

- CNG vehicle owners can pre-book a time slot as per convenience.

- The depots will have a dedicated CNG dispenser specifically for bookings made through ’MGL Tez’.

- Users can book time slots between 9 AM and 7 PM, on any day of the week, and make the payment digitally.

- Currently, this service is available at Goregaon, Oshiwara and Ghatkopar bus depots, with plans to have similar facilities in other 13 bus depots across Mumbai.

