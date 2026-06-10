BEST bus accelerated from 16 to 24 kmph before crashing: Preliminary findings

Mumbai: The electric BEST bus involved in the fatal June 8 accident in Dadar West that killed one person suddenly accelerated from around 15-16 kmph to 24 kmph before crashing into an excavator and coming to a halt, according to preliminary findings from the civic transport undertaking’s ongoing investigation.

The 9-metre-long electric bus, hired on a wet-lease basis from operator EV Trans Pvt Ltd, rammed into five vehicles near Plaza Cinema in Dadar on Monday morning before crashing into a crane at a bridge construction site. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BEST officials said investigators are examining various aspects, including the possibility of human error and a brake failure. Meanwhile, the Shivaji Park police have written to the Tardeo Regional Transport Office (RTO) to conduct an inspection of the Olectra-manufactured bus and determine whether any technical fault caused the accident, as claimed by the accused driver, Vikas Padave, 42.

The 9-metre-long electric bus, hired on a wet-lease basis from operator EV Trans Pvt Ltd, rammed into five vehicles near Plaza Cinema in Dadar on Monday morning before crashing into a crane at a bridge construction site. A 26-year-old delivery rider was killed, while six other people were injured in the accident.

BEST engineers have conducted a preliminary inspection of the bus, which was operating on route A-463 between Dharavi Depot and Plaza Cinema. Officials said the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) installed in the vehicle recorded a sudden acceleration.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “According to ITMS, the speed of the bus before it lost control was around 15-16 kmph. The peak speed recorded by ITMS was 24 kmph at the time of impact onto the crane stationed on the road, after which it came to a halt,” said a BEST official, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “According to ITMS, the speed of the bus before it lost control was around 15-16 kmph. The peak speed recorded by ITMS was 24 kmph at the time of impact onto the crane stationed on the road, after which it came to a halt,” said a BEST official, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to officials, Padave had completed his trip and halted the bus at Veer Kotwal Junction near Plaza Cinema. He then filled out a duty form and restarted the bus. When he released the handbrake, the bus zipped forward and picked up speed. Officials said there is a possibility the gear was in Drive mode rather than Neutral or Parking when the bus restarted.

“As it gained speed, there are chances of human error, as there is a possibility that he might have pressed on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake. However, there is information that the brake was not working. Hence, we will have to look at various aspects,” said another BEST official.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Padave has been booked for causing death by negligence and rash driving, the police have written to the RTO to carry out an inspection of the bus. “This is important for us as the driver of the bus has told us orally that when he released the handbrake, the bus started speeding and he could not control it. He was searching for a vacant place and finally decided to crash it near a crane at an under-construction site,” said a police officer from Shivaji Park police station.

The police said they are still recording Padave’s detailed statement, as he is admitted in Sion Hospital with a leg injury sustained during the accident. “We will also be calling the [wet-lease] company executives to check the vehicle and take their response as well,” said the police officer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BEST has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to determine the exact mechanical and human factors behind the crash. The administration has also directed all private operators to tighten safety measures and strictly comply with standard operating procedures.

Union demands

“One of the biggest issues is the induction and training of bus drivers by wet-lease operators,” said BEST union leader Shashank Rao. “While the drivers on BEST’s payroll are properly trained, wet-lease operators employ anyone with a licence to drive heavy vehicles. However, each heavy vehicle is different. It doesn’t seem that these drivers get adequate necessary training.”

The unions have also threatened to launch an indefinite protest from June 18 if their demands for paying dues to retired BEST employees are not met. On Tuesday, BEST authorities got a clearance for ₹500 crore towards these dues.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The unions have also demanded that the number of BEST-owned buses be increased to 5,000. Of BEST’s fleet of 2,801 buses, 2,553 operate on a wet-lease basis, while only 248 are owned by the undertaking. Officials said most of the wet-leased buses are electric, making specialised training crucial. BEST mandates a four-week training programme for wet-lease drivers operating e-buses.

BEST authorities said that 907 bus accidents had been recorded in Mumbai between August 2025 and May 2026, out of which 887 involved wet-lease operators. As many as 23 of these accidents resulted in fatalities, of which 22 involved wet-lease vehicles.

“We will focus on increasing the number of BEST buses as soon as possible,” said Trushna Vishwasrao, chairperson of the BEST Committee. “As for accidents, the administration is checking the wet-lease buses at depots for any technical faults.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After discussions with the BEST administration, on Tuesday evening, Vishwasrao facilitated immediate financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the family of 22-year-old student Vrishabh Gupta, whose condition remains critical after suffering severe head injuries in the accident.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased delivery rider, Niyaz Shaikh, 22, was taken to his native place in Uttar Pradesh by his relatives. “We have brought his body to his native place for the last rites as his family is in Uttar Pradesh,” said a relative of the deceased.

Another BEST accident leaves woman critical

In a separate accident on Monday, a BEST wet-lease bus operating on route A-277/38 struck two pedestrians near the Poisar Depot in Kandivali West around 11.50 am. The bus was travelling from Borivali Station (West) to Kandivali Station (West) when the accident occurred. The injured, Sonam Maurya, 24, and Adarsh Hiralal Yadav, 24, were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital by the bus conductor. Maurya sustained serious head and leg injuries and remains unconscious in the intensive care unit, while Yadav suffered minor injuries to his shoulder and right eye.