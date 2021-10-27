BEST bus crashes into dumper at Matunga, 8 injured

A speeding Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus crashed into a moving dumper at Matunga on Wednesday. Eight passengers including the driver of the bus have sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Sion hospital. The police are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

According to the BEST, bus plying on route number 22 Limited, on Wednesday morning met with an accident near Khodadad Circle in Matunga while it was moving towards Vijay Vallabh Chowk (Pydhonie) from Marol Maroshi bus station.

In the CCTV footage of the accident, it is seen that the BEST bus was at high speed and its driver could not apply brakes on time, leading to a collision with the dumper.

The police said that the bus driver side rammed into the dumper’s rear left side. The impact of the collision was so high that a passenger was thrown out of the bus. All the injured people including the driver and the conductor were rushed to the Sion hospital.

The bus driver has been identified as Rajendra Sudam Kale, 52 and the conductor is identified as Kashiram Ragho Dhuri, 57. Other six injured passengers are Tahir Hussain, 52, Rupali Gaikwad, 36, Mohammed Sultan Ansari, 50, Mansoor Ali, 52 Shrawani Mhaske, 16 and Vaidhai Bamane, 17. The Matunga police have registered a case against the driver of the bus. “We have registered a case against the driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. We are recording statements of witnesses,” said Nitin Bobade, senior inspector of Matunga police.

“Inquiry and checking the health background of the driver after discharge,” said Manoj Varade spokesperson for BEST.